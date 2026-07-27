UAE investors account for 50.6% of Sharjah’s real estate trading value in H1

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE investors accounted for more than half of Sharjah's real estate trade value in the first half of 2026, underscoring the emirate's continued appeal as an investment destination, according to a specialised statistical report issued by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

UAE investors ranked first among investor segments in the emirate, recording investments worth AED14.9 billion across 22,599 properties owned by 9,655 investors. Their investments represented 50.6 percent of Sharjah's total real estate trade value of AED29.5 billion during the period.

The department attributed the strong performance to growing confidence in Sharjah's investment environment, supported by advanced legislation, sustainable urban development and quality real estate projects that continue to enhance the emirate's competitiveness and attractiveness.

The report highlighted the active participation of Emirati women in the property market. Male investors accounted for 72 percent of traded properties, while women represented 28 percent.

In terms of ownership distribution, Emirati male owners accounted for 59.3 percent of sales transactions compared with 40.7 percent for female owners, reflecting the growing economic role of Emirati women and their contribution as active partners in investment and development.

Male investors accounted for 75.3 percent of the total sales transaction value, while female investors represented 24.7 percent, demonstrating the continued expansion of women’s participation in real estate ownership and investment activity.

The report also analysed investment activity across age groups, pointing to growing awareness of real estate investment among UAE nationals.

Among investors aged 35 years and under, men accounted for 65.5 percent of traded properties and women 34.5 percent. Ownership distribution stood at 57 percent for men and 43 percent for women, while the value of sales transactions reached 72.5 percent for men and 27.5 percent for women.

For investors aged between 36 and 53 years, males accounted for 71.2 percent of traded properties compared with 28.8 percent for females. Ownership distribution reached 58.2 percent for men and 41.8 percent for women, while the value of sales transactions stood at 73.3 percent for men and 26.7 percent for women.

Among investors aged 54 years and above, males accounted for 77.6 percent of traded properties and females 22.4 percent. Ownership distribution reached 64.3 percent for males and 35.7 percent for females, while sales transaction value recorded 78 percent for males and 22 percent for females.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said that the UAE Investor Report results for the first half of 2026 reflect the success of Sharjah’s development approach and the strength of its real estate market.

He highlighted that these achievements are driven by the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the close follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, which have contributed to establishing an integrated real estate ecosystem based on advanced legislation, quality services, and a sustainable development vision.

Al-Shamsi said the report's significance extends beyond investment volumes, highlighting the growing participation of UAE investors, particularly young people and women. He said Sharjah's real estate market continues to offer attractive opportunities for individuals and families, reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for sustainable property investment.