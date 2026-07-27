UAE strongly condemns attacks by Israeli settlers on villages in occupied West Bank

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against villages in the occupied West Bank, the latest of which involved setting fire to a mosque in Tulkarm. The UAE affirmed that this constitutes a provocative act, an incitement against Muslims, and an act of extremism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) warned against the continuous assaults by settlers, and called on the Israeli government to assume full responsibility, condemn these practices, and hold the perpetrators accountable. The UAE stressed that failure to act will be seen as tacit approval that will only further deepen the cycle of hatred, racism, and instability.

The Ministry called on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities to end the ongoing Israeli violations and to prevent fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the region.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East to reach comprehensive and just peace, as well as end illegal practices that undermine the two-state solution.