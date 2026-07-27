Dubai Chamber of Commerce holds 94 meetings, reviews 42 laws in H1

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, continued to strengthen public-private sector cooperation during H1 2026, working closely with the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the chamber.

As part of its commitment to advancing a legal and legislative environment that supports private sector growth, Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 42 laws and draft laws in cooperation with Business Groups during the first half of the year, representing year-on-year growth of around 56 percent. The adoption rate for private sector recommendations increased to 73 percent, up from 60 percent during H1 2025.

The chamber also held 94 meetings with Business Groups and Business Councils to discuss sector priorities, assess the evolving needs of companies, and identify ways to help businesses respond to market developments and capitalise on emerging opportunities. These discussions contributed to the development of practical recommendations aimed at supporting private sector growth.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, stated, “Ensuring the business community has a strong voice in shaping legislation and economic policy is essential to aligning regulatory frameworks with private sector priorities and evolving market needs."

She added, "The increasing adoption of private sector recommendations, together with our continued engagement with Business Groups and Business Councils, reflects the strength of Dubai’s public-private sector partnership.”

The chamber launched three new sector-specific groups during H1 2026, including the Dubai Contractors Business Group, the Holiday Homes Business Group, and the Dubai Construction Technology Business Group. These provide companies operating in their respective sectors with a unified platform to represent their interests, address shared priorities, and strengthen their contribution to economic development.

Business Groups support closer communication and coordination between the private sector and relevant government entities. They also develop proposals and recommendations aimed at enhancing regulatory frameworks and supporting the sustainable long-term growth of the sectors represented.