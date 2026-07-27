DIB launches Jaywan Debit Card

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has launched its Jaywan Debit Card for current and savings account customers, supporting the wider adoption of a strategic national infrastructure initiative.

Developed and operated by Al Etihad Payments, a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, Jaywan is designed to localise domestic card transactions, strengthen the resilience of the country’s payments infrastructure and support the secure processing of payment data within the UAE.

The bank said that the initiative supports greater payment sovereignty, enhances the resilience of the national financial infrastructure and contributes to the UAE’s ambition to remain at the forefront of digital payments and financial innovation.

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group Chief Executive Officer of DIB, said that Jaywan represents a defining step in the UAE’s journey towards a more sovereign, resilient and future-ready payments ecosystem.

"As the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, DIB has a responsibility to support national initiatives that strengthen the foundations of the economy and translate strategic ambition into wider adoption. Through this launch, we are contributing to a homegrown payments infrastructure built around the UAE’s priorities, while giving our customers a secure and seamless way to participate in the country’s digital future," he added.