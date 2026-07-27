GDRFA Dubai offers Happiness Card to 'Dubai Weddings' beneficiaries

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai to support the "Dubai Weddings" initiative under the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, as part of the Year of the Family.

The agreement aims to strengthen government integration in support of the initiative, which seeks to enhance the stability of Emirati families and improve their quality of life.

The agreement was signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA Dubai, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the CDA, in the presence of Sheikha Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Jarman, Executive Director of the Social Development Sector, along with several officials from both entities.

The partnership will see the provision of the Happiness Card, offering a range of exclusive benefits and services to Emiratis preparing for marriage, contributing to strengthening Emirati family stability in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to build stable families and enhance quality of life.

GDRFA Dubai will provide the Happiness Card free of charge to beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings initiative, enabling them to enjoy a wide range of offers, discounts, and exclusive benefits.

Hessa Buhumaid said that the partnership reflects the importance of government integration in developing innovative solutions that strengthen the stability of Emirati families and support young Emiratis as they embark on building their families by expanding the scope of support and benefits available to them.

Lieutenant General Al Marri said, "Government partnerships today go beyond the traditional concept of cooperation; they serve as platforms for developing integrated solutions that create a tangible impact on people's lives while enhancing the efficiency of government efforts in achieving national priorities."

"Guided by this vision, our partnership with the CDA to support the Dubai Weddings initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging our services and institutional initiatives to support Emiratis preparing for marriage by providing meaningful benefits that enrich this important stage of their lives."

During the signing ceremony, the Happiness Card was presented to two newly married couples whose wedding dates coincided with the signing of the agreement.

The Happiness Card will be provided to beneficiaries of the Dubai Weddings initiative in accordance with the approved procedures, enabling them to benefit from the programme's privileges, offers, and discounts.

The partnership also includes awareness campaigns to introduce beneficiaries to the card's features and how to make the most of its benefits.