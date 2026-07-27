Gas Turbine Intelligent Controller boosts power generation by 29 MW: DEWA

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced advanced operational results from the world’s first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Gas Turbine Intelligent Controller (GTIC), developed in collaboration with Siemens Energy.

The system has enhanced the operational efficiency of gas turbines and increased the generation capacity of 14 gas turbine units at the Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex by approximately 28.9 megawatts (MW), resulting in capital expenditure (CAPEX) savings of approximately AED38.95 million.

The GTIC is an advanced solution that integrates digital twin technology, thermodynamic sciences and AI algorithms to enable real-time, autonomous control of gas turbines. The system helps recover capacity losses caused by equipment degradation, increase generation capacity, improve combustion stability and reduce emissions.

The project has delivered tangible fuel savings, generating annual operating expenditure (OPEX) savings of approximately AED8.72 million. It has also reduced carbon emissions by around 28,530 tonnes annually and lowered nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by approximately 22.9 tonnes per year.

The controller received a seven-star rating at the International Best Practice Competition, where it was recognised as a global best practice in leveraging AI and advanced technologies to enhance the efficiency of power generation plants while creating sustainable operational and environmental value.

"Under the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to leverage Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, particularly AI, to advance energy and water infrastructure and support DEWA’s transformation into the world’s first fully AI-native utility," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer said that this project demonstrates the ability of DEWA’s workforce to develop pioneering solutions that elevate operational performance and further strengthen the organisation’s global leadership in innovation and sustainability.

"The achievement adds to DEWA’s growing record of innovation by enhancing operational efficiency, reducing fuel consumption and operating costs, and lowering emissions, thereby supporting our sustainability objectives and efforts to minimise the environmental impact of power generation operations," he added.

Nasser Lootah, Executive Vice President of Generation (Power and Water) at DEWA, explained that the GTIC integrates AI, machine learning, digital twin technology and thermodynamic sciences to enable real- time intelligent monitoring and optimisation of turbine performance.

He noted that the solution supports faster and more accurate operational decision-making while improving the management and efficiency of critical power generation assets.

The project's seven-star rating underscores DEWA’s capability to develop innovative operational solutions that integrate efficiency, sustainability and reliability. It also highlights DEWA’s commitment to providing pioneering global models that reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for innovation and sustainability.