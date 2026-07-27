Salem bin Abdulrahman attends annual Sudanese Social Centre ceremony in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, attended on Saturday the annual ceremony of the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah.

Held at Al Razi Hall within the Medical and Health Sciences Colleges campus at the University of Sharjah, the event celebrated Sudanese innovators and honoured outstanding students in recognition of their achievements in 2026.

Upon his arrival, the Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office toured the accompanying exhibition, where he was briefed on a range of agricultural and heritage displays. He also inspected the medical initiatives featured at the event, which included health screening services provided for attendees.

The ceremony commenced with the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Sudan, followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an. Guests then viewed a presentation titled Echo of Achievement, which traced the establishment of the Sudanese Social Centre and showcased its key initiatives, activities, and community programmes.

The event also featured a musical performance by the children's group Our Neighbourhood Rhythm, who presented a blend of Sudanese and Emirati rhythms.

Engineer Ahmed Omar Khojali, Head of the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah, delivered a speech expressing his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his steadfast support of the Sudanese community in particular and all residents of the emirate in general.

He praised the Sharjah Ruler's commitment to advancing education, scientific achievement, and community development, as well as his continued interest in supporting and strengthening the work of the Sudanese Social Centre.

Khojali also thanked Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi for attending the centre's annual ceremony and honouring the outstanding students.

Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi honoured the graduates of the Sudanese Private School, alongside a group of distinguished and creative individuals recognised across various excellence award categories. The honours celebrated achievements in scientific research and production, media contributions, professional excellence, and postgraduate studies across diverse specialisations.

During the ceremony, the centre recognised its institutional partners alongside outstanding male and female graduates from secondary schools, universities, and colleges across the UAE. The event also honoured the recipients of the Sudanese Social Centre's awards in the Emirate of Sharjah and featured a range of entertainment performances and community activities.

Attending the ceremony were Engineer Ahmed Omar Khojali, Head of the Sudanese Social Centre in Sharjah and Head of the Sudanese community in Sharjah; Dr Al-Amin Gafar Ahmed Taha, Head of the Sudanese community; Counsellor Murtadha Al-Zilaie, Deputy Head of the Centre; representatives of Sudanese clubs and councils across the UAE, and a larger number of the honourees’ families and members of the Sudanese community.