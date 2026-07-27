DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- du has announced the successful deployment of its du Tech's National Hypercloud platform for Dubai Taxi Company PJSC (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions and Dubai's largest taxi operator.

The milestone marks the completion of the UAE transport sector's first full-scale modernisation on a sovereign National Hypercloud, delivering on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two organisations at GITEX Global 2025.

DTC's core systems have now been migrated onto du's Oracle Alloy-based sovereign cloud platform (OCI), providing high-speed compute, autonomous databases, and AI-ready infrastructure entirely hosted within the UAE.

The deployment enhances the performance and reliability of DTC's operations while ensuring full compliance with the UAE's Cloud First mandate and complete data sovereignty, a key differentiator from global hyperscaler alternatives.

The go-live was marked at an event held at du's Headquarters in Dubai, attended by senior leadership from both organisations, including Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du; Jasim Al Awadi, Chief ICT Officer (CICTO) of du; Mansoor Rahma AlFalasi, Group CEO of Dubai Taxi Company; and Alfadhel Alhemeiri, Group CCSO of Dubai Taxi Company.

Al Hassawi said, "This deployment represents a pivotal moment for sovereign digital transformation in the UAE. We worked in close collaboration with the DTC's technical leadership for the complete rollout of the cloud capabilities. The result is a secure AI-ready platform that reduces legacy technical debt and positions DTC for seamless integration with next-generation mobility services.

"By successfully modernising DTC's mission-critical core systems on du Tech's National Hypercloud, we have created a blueprint for government-linked enterprises to achieve digital autonomy while maintaining global performance standards. This is a repeatable framework we're proud to bring to other government entities and large enterprises across the mobility and logistics sectors, and it reflects our commitment to the UAE's vision for a smart and digitally enabled economy. "

The completed migration delivers a range of measurable benefits for DTC, including improved core systems performance and reliability, significantly reduced operational costs and technical complexity, and a future-ready infrastructure foundation for expanding digital mobility services.

As DTC continues to modernise its operations, the sovereign platform also unlocks enhanced real-time decision-making and AI-driven analytics capabilities across the organisation.

AlFalasi said, "The successful deployment of du's National Hypercloud marks an important milestone in our digital transformation journey, representing a first for the UAE's transport sector, and reinforces our commitment to adopting advanced technologies that enhance the way we operate and serve our customers. By migrating our mission-critical systems to the Oracle Alloy-powered sovereign cloud platform hosted entirely within the UAE, we are strengthening the security, resilience, and scalability of our digital infrastructure while ensuring full data sovereignty.

"As Dubai continues to shape the future of smart mobility, we remain committed to building a secure, future-ready transport ecosystem that delivers smarter and more reliable transport services while supporting the emirate's digital ambitions.”

The transformation, delivered through du Tech's end-to-end cloud migration services, will receive ongoing technical support, ensuring performance optimisation as DTC's digital mobility ambitions evolve.