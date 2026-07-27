flydubai resumes flights to Budapest from July 31

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced the resumption of its direct flights between Dubai International (DXB) and Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (BUD) from 31st July.

The reinstated route restores vital non-stop connectivity between the UAE and Hungary. Serving leisure, business and VFR (Visiting Friends & Relatives) segments during the peak summer period, the service opens seamless access to Dubai and a broader global network of more than 120 destinations.

The move underscores flydubai’s strategic focus on Central and Eastern Europe, building on the steady commercial growth recorded since the airline first launched flights to the Hungarian capital in 2021.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, “The resumption of our Budapest service reaffirms our long-term investment in Hungary and reflects the strong economic and cultural ties between our two nations. Budapest remains one of our most strategic European markets.”

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, stated, “As we approach the busy autumn-winter travel season, this service creates valuable new commercial and tourism opportunities across both markets. Operating as part of our strategic codeshare with Emirates, travel agents and customers can leverage seamless connections, integrated itineraries and joint network reach across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Southeast Asia.”

The resumption of flights to Budapest comes after the carrier’s recent launch of its operations to Aleppo in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand and Benghazi in Libya.

From 23rd September, flydubai will also add Pokhara in Nepal to its growing network.