Emirates Skywards unlocks over 12,000 European rail destinations using Miles

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Skywards is expanding how its global base of members can explore Europe, unlocking access to more than 12,000 rail destinations across the continent with the newly launched Skywards Rail.

With access to over 40 major operators across 12 European countries, Emirates Skywards members can now use their Miles to purchase rail tickets.

With the ability to search a variety of schedules, select cabins and ticket types, members can choose to pay fully with their Miles or by using a combination of Cash + Miles.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said, "Our members are looking for more flexible ways to use their Skywards Miles, and Skywards Rail is another step in expanding the programme beyond air travel."