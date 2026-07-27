MoHRE fines 42 domestic worker recruitment offices in H1

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) revealed that it has issued 135 fines against 42 domestic worker recruitment offices during the first half of 2026 for violating the Federal Decree-Law Concerning Domestic Workers and its Executive Regulations.

The ministry said it also took the necessary administrative and financial measures against the violators as part of its efforts to strengthen oversight of the domestic worker recruitment sector, ensure compliance with approved regulations, protect the rights of all parties and improve customer confidence in licensed recruitment offices.

The most common violation was the failure of some recruitment offices to refund all or part of the recruitment fee to employers within the period specified under the regulations. MoHRE recorded 106 such violations in cases where employers returned domestic workers to recruitment offices or reported them absent from work.

Under the Executive Regulations of the Federal Decree-Law Concerning Domestic Workers, recruitment offices must refund the amounts due within two weeks from the date a domestic worker is returned or their absence from work is reported.

The ministry affirmed that compliance with the procedures for refunding recruitment fees is a key requirement for guaranteeing employers’ rights, ensuring balance in the contractual relationship, and curbing practices that may affect the customer experience or lead to disputes between the different parties.

MoHRE also recorded 29 violations involving recruitment offices that failed to comply with the approved terms and procedures governing domestic worker recruitment activities and imposed the relevant administrative penalties in line with applicable regulations.

The ministry commended the high level of compliance demonstrated by many licensed domestic worker recruitment offices across the UAE, saying they had adhered to approved regulations while maintaining high standards of service quality and transparency. It described those offices as key partners in developing the domestic worker recruitment system and improving services.

The UAE has 138 licensed and active domestic worker recruitment offices. MoHRE said it monitors their performance through an integrated oversight system that includes inspections, monitoring and continuous evaluation to promote compliance, encourage best practices and address violations.

MoHRE reaffirmed its commitment to addressing violations firmly and transparently and urged employers to report complaints or negative practices by recruitment offices through its digital channels and platforms or by calling its Labour Claims and Advisory Centre on 80084.

The ministry called on employers to deal exclusively with licensed recruitment offices listed on its website, www.mohre.gov.ae, and to review the approved regulations and procedures before signing contracts.