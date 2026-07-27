Abu Dhabi to host Power Slap 25 in October

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Power Slap, the world's premier slap fighting promotion, announced its return to Abu Dhabi for its third consecutive year with Power Slap 25 presented by Monster Energy on Friday, 23rd October, at the Space42 Arena as part of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week.

Power Slap has seen tremendous success over the last two years, captivating both local and international fans and creating global slap fighting stars.

Power Slap events in 2025 and 2024 held at Space 42 Arena were sold out, and over 1.5 billion views across social media platforms through promotional and event coverage content, over 10 million views of the live event broadcast on YouTube and drew global influencers with one billion+ followers.

“We look forward to our annual Power Slap event during Abu Dhabi Showdown Week each year”, said Frank Lamicella, CEO of Power Slap. "Abu Dhabi Showdown Week is the biggest week in combat sports and provides the perfect stage to showcase our live event and our international slap fighters from around the world on a global stage, bringing the sport to new heights year after year."