Fifth Abu Dhabi Finance Week to take place in December

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the 5th Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), hosted by ADGM on Al Maryah Island, will take place from 7th-10th December 2026 under the theme "The Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships".

The 5th ADFW will bring together more than 800 speakers, alongside leading investors, executives from major financial institutions, policymakers and financial industry leaders from around the world, to exchange insights on the future of finance, global capital flows and the policies shaping economic growth.

The four-day programme will feature more than 70 specialised events and is expected to welcome more than 35,000 participants.

This year’s ADFW underscores the confidence international financial institutions place in Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem as a trusted global financial centre and a leading destination for shaping the future of finance.

Supported by a forward-looking vision centred on economic diversification and a knowledge- and innovation-driven economy, Abu Dhabi is increasingly a hub for long-term strategic investments and a home for global capital as well as more than US$1.8 trillion in sovereign wealth assets. Abu Dhabi ranked first regionally and 12th globally in last year’s inaugural NYU Stern Financial Centres Competitiveness Index.

Reflecting this year’s theme, ADFW 2026 will explore how the collective strength of global financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, policymakers and innovators is shaping the future of investment and finance.

Discussions will examine the trends transforming the global financial landscape, spanning digital financial assets, tokenisation, private investments, artificial intelligence (AI), trade and energy, real estate, and infrastructure. Together, these conversations will focus on deploying capital more effectively, accelerating the transition towards a more resilient and balanced financial ecosystem, and advancing sustainable economic growth.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “This year’s theme, Capital Community, Powered by Partnerships, recognises that the future of finance will be shaped not by individual institutions, but by the strength of the ecosystems that connect capital, ideas and opportunity.

"As the Capital of Capital, Abu Dhabi continues to bring together global investors, financial institutions, innovators and policymakers to drive meaningful dialogue, mobilise capital and create lasting economic value. ADFW has become the platform where those conversations translate into partnerships that shape the global economy.”

ADFW 2025 convened 819 speakers and more than 35,000 participants representing organisations overseeing more than $62 trillion in capital, witnessed the signing of 82 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and brought together more than 69 strategic global and regional partners.