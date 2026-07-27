Ajman Chamber, South African Consulate discuss strengthening economic cooperation

AJMAN, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, met with Ndhuma Richard, Acting Head of the South African Consulate, to discuss ways of strengthening economic cooperation, expanding bilateral trade and investment, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the sectors of industry, tourism, and education.

The meeting was held at the Chamber’s headquarters, in the presence of Mohammed Ali Al Jannahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector; Abdullah Abdul Mohsen Al Nuaimi, Director of the Government Communication Department; and Fatima Yaqoub Al Awadhi, Head of the Investment Attraction Section at Ajman Chamber — as well as Themba Adolphus, Consul for Political Affairs, and Mfuwo Walter, Consul for Agricultural Affairs at the South African Consulate.

Al Suwaidi welcomed those in attendance and commended the bilateral relations between the UAE and South Africa, noting their continued development — particularly in the economic sectors and the growth of bilateral trade.

He affirmed Ajman Chamber’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with the South African business community as part of its efforts to consolidate international economic relations and build effective partnerships that support the growth of trade and investment.

Ajman Chamber presented the economic attributes of the Emirate and the most prominent investment opportunities across the sectors of industry, trade, tourism, healthcare, logistics, technology, and real estate — alongside its competitive advantages, foremost amongst which are its strategic location, ease of doing business, and integrated infrastructure.

The meeting addressed opportunities for cooperation in the education sector and the potential of the Ajman International Education and Training Exhibition as a leading platform for building academic partnerships and exchanging expertise. It also explored the participation of universities and educational institutions from South Africa in the next edition of the Exhibition in 2027 — supporting the expansion of cooperation horizons and keeping pace with the accelerating growth witnessed in Ajman’s education sector.

The two sides also discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector and to leverage the diverse tourism assets enjoyed by both countries.

The meeting affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation, exchanging economic information and statistics, and organising specialised forums bringing together business owners and investors from both sides — contributing to the exploration of investment opportunities and the strengthening of economic partnerships.

Richard affirmed the importance of strengthening economic cooperation with Ajman, highlighting South Africa’s diverse economic attributes — including its infrastructure, diversified industrial sector, and rich natural resources — which open promising horizons for the Ajman business community to benefit from the investment and trade opportunities across various sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Al Suwaidi and Richard exchanged commemorative shields and gifts.