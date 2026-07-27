Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Consul-General of India

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Monday received Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul-General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates, on a farewell visit marking the end of his tenure.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the Consul-General's efforts in strengthening cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India across various fields, and wished him success in his future endeavours.

The Consul-General, in turn, expressed his gratitude to the RAK Ruler for the warm welcome and hospitality, praising the strong ties between India and the UAE and the cooperation and support he received during his tenure.