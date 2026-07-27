Yalla receives CBUAE In-Principle Approval for Retail Payment Services Category II License

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Yalla Financial Solutions on Monday announced that it has received an In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) for a Retail Payment Services (RPS) Category II License, in accordance with the CBUAE's Retail Payment Services and Card Schemes Regulation.

The In-Principle Approval marks a significant milestone in Yalla Financial Solutions' regional expansion strategy and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering secure, innovative, and compliant payment solutions that support the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in digital finance and financial innovation.

Once the remaining regulatory requirements are fulfilled and the final license is granted, Yalla will be positioned to further strengthen its payment capabilities in the UAE.

Waleed Sadek, CEO and Founder of Yalla Financial Solutions, said, "Receiving the In-Principle Approval from the Central Bank of the UAE is a significant milestone in Yalla's journey and reflects our unwavering commitment to building trusted, secure, and innovative payment infrastructure in one of the world's most advanced digital economies."

He added that the UAE has established itself as a global hub for financial innovation through its progressive regulatory environment and ambitious vision for digital transformation.

"We are proud to be part of this journey and look forward to working closely with the Central Bank of the UAE to complete the remaining regulatory requirements and obtain the final Retail Payment Services Category II License," Sadek said.