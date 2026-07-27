UAE becomes ASEANAPOL Dialogue Partner

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Interior, has been elevated to Dialogue Partner status within ASEANAPOL, the regional body that promotes police cooperation among the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The UAE is the first Arab nation to receive this designation.

The decision was endorsed unanimously by ASEANAPOL’s 10 member states at the organisation’s 44th conference, held in Manila from 22nd to 26th July 2026, under the auspices of the Philippine National Police.

The event brought together representatives of member countries, dialogue partners, and observer entities.

Since joining ASEANAPOL as an observer in 2022, the Ministry of Interior has steadily expanded its engagement with Southeast Asian law enforcement agencies. This cooperation has included the exchange of security information, operational coordination, and joint efforts to address organised crime, terrorism, cybercrime, and human trafficking.

The new status places the Ministry of Interior among a select group of ASEANAPOL dialogue partners that includes Interpol, Europol, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, and several national police agencies.

This development further consolidates the UAE’s role within regional and international policing frameworks and creates wider opportunities for security cooperation with countries across Asia.