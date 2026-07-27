Nahyan bin Mubarak visits inaugural Al Ain Rutab Festival

AL AIN, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Monday visited the inaugural edition of the Al Ain Rutab Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The festival is being held at Al Sarooj Park in Al Ain and will continue until 31st July.

During his tour, Sheikh Nahyan viewed the festival's agricultural competitions, heritage activities and platforms for farmers and producers. He was briefed on the objectives of the inaugural edition, which aims to showcase the quality of rutab and fruit produced by Al Ain's farms and oases while encouraging farmers to exchange expertise and improve production methods.

He also learned about activities highlighting the date palm's place in the Emirati environment and cultural heritage.

In a statement, Sheikh Nahyan said that the festival is an important agricultural and heritage event celebrating the date palm and the people who have preserved it across generations. He said the festival provides farmers with a platform to showcase their produce, exchange expertise and benefit from successful experiences.

He said the festival reflects Al Ain's rich agricultural heritage and the UAE's continued commitment to preserving the date palm as an integral part of the country's identity, while supporting the development of the agricultural sector.

He attributed the country's agricultural progress to the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and said the UAE continues, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to support farmers, enhance food security and preserve natural resources.

Sheikh Nahyan stressed that supporting agriculture extends beyond increasing production to promoting quality, innovation, responsible resource use and the transfer of expertise to younger generations. He said specialised festivals contribute to these goals by bringing together knowledge, competition and public engagement.

He commended the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying it reflects his support for Al Ain's farmers and agricultural sector. He also praised the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and participating entities for organising the inaugural edition, saying the festival highlights the region's agricultural character, supports farmers and preserves cultural heritage.

He toured the rutab market, the women artisans' area and the pavilions of participating entities, where he reviewed initiatives and awareness programmes related to agriculture, heritage and services for farmers. He praised the cooperation between organisers and participating entities, saying it enriches the visitor experience and supports local agricultural products.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed appreciation to the farmers, participants and organisers, saying agricultural events reflect the community's pride in its heritage and support for local products.

The festival celebrates rutab – fresh, partially ripened dates – and features a range of heritage and agricultural competitions and activities, including 19 competitions offering 245 prizes worth more than AED5 million in total, alongside diverse markets and sections that highlight the UAE’s agricultural heritage, support farmers and productive families, and offer visitors an integrated heritage and entertainment experience.