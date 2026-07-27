MOCCAE conducts 30 inspection campaigns targeting 269 establishments in H1

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), in cooperation with local authorities across the UAE, conducted 30 joint inspections covering 269 establishments during the first half of 2026, including pet shops, livestock and bird markets, nurseries, and other outlets.

The inspections formed part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen compliance with environmental legislation, improve monitoring and field inspection systems, and support environmental protection and the conservation of natural resources.

Specialised inspection teams assessed compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including animal welfare legislation, environmental safety requirements and rules governing international trade in endangered species.

Marwan Abdullah Al Zaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Regions Sector at MOCCAE, said the inspections reflect the ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation between federal and local authorities to improve the efficiency of the national monitoring system, reinforce environmental legislation and promote compliance among establishments.

He added that the ministry continues to raise awareness of environmental legislation and the penalties for violations while educating traders, breeders and other stakeholders on the importance of compliance in supporting food security, biodiversity and nature conservation.

The inspection campaigns resulted in legal action against a number of non-compliant establishments. MOCCAE referred 104 establishments to the relevant authorities for legal procedures, issued warnings to 45 establishments, ordered the closure of 31 establishments found in breach of applicable legislation and suspended the activities of 16 establishments until they complied with legal requirements.

The campaigns also targeted establishments operating without completing the required procedures. In coordination with economic development departments, the ministry issued circulars urging owners of animal-related businesses to regularise their status and refrain from operating without the required licences. A grace period was granted before legal action would be taken against non-compliant establishments.

The ministry said it continues to strengthen its monitoring and compliance framework by updating procedures and adopting digital solutions to improve enforcement. It has introduced governance measures and advanced technologies to automate the electronic compliance system used to inspect licensed environmental, agricultural, animal and fisheries establishments across the UAE.

The ministry said the digital system helps accelerate procedures, improve monitoring and enhance the accuracy of follow-up, supporting the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme and increasing the efficiency of regulatory processes.

MOCCAE also said its specialised teams continue to monitor social media platforms for content that violates relevant laws and regulations, taking the necessary legal action and issuing violation reports against offending accounts.