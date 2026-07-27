Al Wasl announces largest sponsorship portfolio in its history

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Wasl Investment Company announced the signing and renewal of sponsorship agreements and strategic partnerships for the 2026-2027 sports season, comprising 14 sponsors and strategic partners, marking the largest sponsorship portfolio the club has witnessed during a single sports season.

This comes within the framework of the company's vision to establish long-term partnerships and strengthen the club's investment and commercial ecosystem in support of its sporting and developmental objectives.

The announcement was made during an official ceremony held at One&Only One Za'abeel Hotel in Dubai, in the presence of Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director-General of the Office of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Dr. Muhammad Ahmed bin Fahad, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Wasl Club; Fardan Al Fardan, Chairman of Al Wasl Investment Company; members of the Board of Directors of Al Wasl Club and its affiliated companies, in addition to representatives of the sponsoring and partner companies.

Al Fardan said that the signing of 14 sponsorship agreements for the 2026-2027 sports season represents a historic milestone in the club's journey, as this is the first time Al Wasl has succeeded in attracting such a number of sponsors during a single sports season, reflecting the growing confidence the club enjoys and the attractiveness of its sporting and investment project.

"Today, we are proud to announce these partnerships that bring together a distinguished group of leading national companies, reflecting the level of confidence enjoyed by Al Wasl Club, the strength of its brand, as well as the position the club has reached as a distinguished investment destination for partners from various sectors," he said.

Al Fardan added, "What makes us even prouder is the continuation of a number of our partners with us for more than 10 seasons, which confirms that our relationships are built on trust and mutual success, rather than short-term contracts. At the same time, we welcome the addition of new partners, and we look forward to building long-term and sustainable relationships that create real value for all parties."

Al Fardan pointed out that the diversity of sponsors reflects the success of the club's strategy in attracting partners from different sectors, stressing that this diversity opens new horizons for cooperation and innovation, and contributes to enhancing the club's experience at both the sporting and investment levels.

"At Al Wasl, we view sponsorship as a strategic partnership that goes beyond marketing rights, becoming a relationship built on trust, a shared vision, and achieving success for everyone. Together with our partners, we look forward to an exceptional season in which Al Wasl continues its journey of achievements on and off the pitch," he added.

The sponsorship signing ceremony commenced with the announcement of the renewal of the partnership with HUNA, enabling the company to continue as the Official Sponsor of Al Wasl Club and the first football team for the third consecutive season.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Fahad and Fardan Al Fardan.

Dubai Real Estate Centre renewed its partnership with Al Wasl Club, under which it will continue as the Platinum Sponsor of the first football team for the fifth consecutive season, within a framework of shared vision and renewed confidence between the two parties.

The ceremony also witnessed the announcement of the launch of a new partnership with Dubai Investments, which becomes the Gold Sponsor of the first football team. The company's logo will appear on the jerseys of the "Emperor" players during the new sports season, in a step that reflects the club's vision of building sustainable strategic partnerships with leading national institutions and strengthening its investment and commercial ecosystem.

The club signed a partnership agreement with EMICOOL, making the company the Sustainability Partner of the club. This step reflects the club's commitment to promoting sustainability principles, enhancing the quality of services provided to players, and expanding its partnerships with leading national institutions in support of its sporting and developmental objectives.

As part of strengthening its partnerships with the country's leading banking institutions, Al Wasl Investment Company signed a partnership agreement with the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), making it the Official Banking Partner of the first football team.

This partnership embodies the commitment of both parties to supporting the club's journey and strengthening its sporting and commercial position, in line with the club's vision of building long-term strategic partnerships with leading national institutions.

Under the agreement, the Commercial Bank of Dubai logo will appear on the shoulders of the first football team's jerseys during the new season.

In the healthcare sector, Al Wasl Club renewed its partnership with Tadawi Healthcare Group, which continues its sponsorship of the club for the sixth consecutive year, reaffirming the group's established position as an integral part of the club's journey and highlighting the importance of providing a comprehensive medical system that supports the health and safety of the players.

As part of developing the club's infrastructure and upgrading its facilities, Al Wasl Investment Company signed a three-season partnership agreement with Namat Development, making it the club's Official Infrastructure and Development Partner as well as the Official Training Kit Sponsor of the first football team.

Under the agreement, the company will oversee the implementation and development of a number of infrastructure projects and club facilities, supporting Al Wasl's future plans and enhancing the sporting environment in accordance with the highest standards.

In a continued commitment for the 10th consecutive season, the club renewed its partnership with Al Wathba National Insurance Company, the club's Official Insurance Partner, extending a well-established partnership that reflects the mutual trust between the two parties.

Through this partnership, the company continues its role in supporting the first football team by providing integrated insurance solutions and services that contribute to meeting the team's needs, thereby enhancing the stability and sustainability of this partnership, which has now extended over a full decade.

The ceremony witnessed the announcement of the partnership with Car Fare, becoming the Official Mobility Partner of the club’s first football team, as part of the club’s approach to building strategic partnerships that contribute to supporting the team’s ecosystem and providing the best services for the players.

Under the partnership, the Car Fare logo will appear on the first team’s training kits, in addition to the company providing a fleet of luxury cars for the players, ensuring the provision of integrated mobility solutions that align with the team’s needs and reflect the company’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and excellence.

In a new step that reflects the club’s interest in developing the fan experience, Al Wasl Club signed an agreement with Dream Dubai to become the Fan Engagement Partner, in a partnership that is the first of its kind within the club’s partners’ ecosystem.

The company will provide a range of interactive initiatives and events during the season’s matches, including competitions and exclusive prizes for the Emperor’s fans.

As part of strengthening the club’s partnerships in the sports sector, Dubai Refreshments Company joined Al Wasl Club’s partners’ ecosystem as the Official Hydration Partner through its Gatorade brand, one of the leading global brands in the field of sports hydration drinks.

This partnership strengthens the club’s connection with leading brands in the sports sector and supports its approach towards building quality and sustainable partnerships.

Parkonic joined Al Wasl Club’s partners as the Smart Mobility Solutions Partner, opening a new avenue for cooperation between the sports sector and companies specialised in smart solutions and technologies.

The partnership adds a new model to the list of partnerships that connect Al Wasl with modern and growing sectors.

As an extension of a successful partnership between the two parties for the fifth consecutive year, Masafi Water Company continues its presence as the Official Water Partner of Al Wasl Club, reaffirming the continuity of cooperation and support for the club’s various teams.

The partnership includes providing the club’s teams with their water requirements during training sessions and matches, in addition to offering special water bottles carrying the Al Wasl Club logo, enhancing the presence of the club’s identity and giving the partnership a distinctive character throughout the season.

Al Wasl Club concluded its series of agreements by announcing the renewal of its partnership with global sportswear company Puma for the second consecutive season.

Under the agreement, Puma will continue supplying the first football team and all club teams with kits and sports equipment, continuing a partnership that brings together the club and one of the most prominent global brands in the sports field.

The agreement also includes a qualitative step represented by the official launch of the first team kits in Puma stores, enhancing the reach of the club’s products to a wider segment of fans, supporting its commercial presence, and aligning with the club’s strategy to develop the fan experience and strengthen its brand identity.