Tawam Hospital saves young patient from rare sepsis after complex colon surgery

AL AIN, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA’s Tawam Hospital, part of PureHealth, has successfully managed a highly complex surgical case, reinforcing its position as a regional leader in advanced surgical care and multidisciplinary treatment for critically ill patients.

The case involved a young patient who was transferred to Tawam Hospital three weeks after undergoing a subtotal colectomy at another facility. Upon arrival, Tawam’s clinical team quickly identified signs of a severe anastomotic leak, a rare but life-threatening complication following colorectal surgery resulting in advanced sepsis.

The hospital’s surgical and critical care teams initiated immediate intervention. An emergency reoperation revealed multiple intra-abdominal abscesses, widespread inflammation, and a failing anastomosis. The patient required intensive care support alongside coordinated input from a multidisciplinary team.

Through this comprehensive and collaborative approach, the patient’s condition stabilised, leading to a full recovery. Months later, a successful stoma reversal was performed without complications, allowing the patient to return to normal life.

Dr. Mahdi Al-Taher, Consultant General, Gastrointestinal and Oncologic Surgeon at Tawam Hospital, said, “At Tawam Hospital, we bring together advanced surgical expertise and multidisciplinary collaboration to address even the most challenging cases, ensuring the best possible outcomes for our patients.”