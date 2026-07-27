Aster Clinics plan to expand to over 100 facilities across UAE by 2030

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Aster Clinics UAE, the largest private primary care network under the Aster DM Healthcare GCC group, is strengthening its long-term commitment to the country through sustained expansion, enhanced clinical capabilities, and deeper community integration.

Aster Clinics UAE plans to expand its network from 85 to over 100 facilities across the UAE by 2030, through a combination of multiple expanded clinics and new clinics. The expansion is expected to increase staff strength to 4,100 across the UAE and is backed by an investment commitment of AED100 million.

The new facilities will introduce speciality centres, strengthen in-clinic diagnostics, and integrate digital and smart health solutions through myAster, alongside expanded homecare and personalised care services.

The expansion is being driven by sustained growth in patient demand, with annual footfall across the clinics network increasing by 15 percent over the past year.

Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, said, “The UAE continues to be a cornerstone market for Aster’s long-term strategy. Our confidence in this market is rooted in its strong fundamentals, progressive healthcare ecosystem, and clear national vision for integrated care delivery."