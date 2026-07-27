Fujairah Ruler receives board of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 16th term

FUJAIRAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, commended the role of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in supporting the business community and strengthening the emirate's investment environment.

The remarks came as H.H. Sheikh Hamad received the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its 16th term (2026–2029) at Al Rumailah Palace. The delegation was led by Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Chairman of the Board.

H.H. Sheikh Hamad congratulated the board members on their appointment and on earning the confidence of the business community to lead the chamber during its 16th term.

He wished them success in their duties and stressed the importance of continuing to develop the chamber's services, enhance the competitiveness of the business environment and attract more high-quality investments to strengthen Fujairah's position as a leading economic and investment hub.

Al Yamahi thanked H.H. Sheikh Hamad for the warm reception and continued support, saying it provides a strong foundation for advancing the chamber's work and supporting sustainable long-term economic growth.