1,000 work experience opportunities offered via National Work Experience Platform: MoHESR

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced the continued expansion of the National Work Experience Platform for higher education students.

The platform has already successfully onboarded 72 government and private companies and institutions, which have collectively offered more than 1,000 work experience opportunities for Emirati university and higher education students. Currently, the platform facilitates work experience for approximately 974 students from 58 universities and higher education institutions (HEIs).

The platform offers a fully integrated digital environment that connects higher education students with available work experience opportunities in the labour market. This integration enhances the synergy between academic pathways and applied experience, enabling students to acquire essential skills and expertise aligned with current labour market demands.

Furthermore, it provides HEIs and work experience providers with a unified national channel to systematically organise, manage and monitor the entire work experience.

Khalfan Mohammed Alsuwaidi, Director of Employment Support and Labour Market Partnerships Department at MoHESR, said, "The recorded results reflect the growing utilisation of the National Work Experience Platform, alongside the increasing participation of students, higher education institutions and work experience providers. This collective effort directly supports the provision of work experiences that are closely aligned with academic specialisations and the evolving needs of the labour market."

He emphasised that MoHESR, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, is continuously refining follow-up mechanisms, expanding the base of available opportunities and elevating the quality of work experience.

He called on private companies, as well as federal and local government entities, to join the platform and post work experience opportunities that support their corporate objectives and address market demands, thereby serving as a strategic bridge between academic and professional life.

He also urged HEIs to register and invest in the platform as a trusted national benchmark for delivering work experience to their students.

Private entities, government institutions, universities and students can register on the National Work Experience Platform through the Nafis portal (https://nafis.gov.ae), or by directly contacting the Ministry's Employment Support and Labour Market Partnerships Department via email at ESLMP@mohesr.gov.ae.

The latest data indicated that 72 government and private entities, alongside 58 educational institutions, have joined the platform. Meanwhile, proactive student registrations – in preparation for upcoming scheduled work experience cycles – have exceeded 2,670, with 974 students currently actively engaged in their work experience placements.

Work experience opportunities available on the platform span a diverse range of economic sectors including administrative and support services; healthcare and social work; education; professional, scientific and technical activities; construction; manufacturing; information and communications; and mining and quarrying, among others.

Spanning private, local government and federal government entities, this diversity provides students with broader choices, helping them apply academic knowledge across various professional landscapes and gain critical experience for their future careers.

MoHESR’s Inspection and Quality of Higher Education Department, in cooperation with the Inspection Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), closely monitors participating students. Detailed field visit reports are regularly compiled, alongside ongoing periodic follow-ups for new students entering work experience via the platform.

All opportunities and programmes on the platform comply with the standards and regulations set by the Ministerial Resolution on Governance of Higher Education Institutions’ Obligations with respect to Students’ Work Experience and its accompanying guidelines.

The National Work Experience Platform was launched through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Nafis.