Etihad Credit Bureau expands UAE credit reporting ecosystem with Buy Now Pay Later data

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Bureau, the UAE's federal entity for credit information and data-driven insights, has expanded the scope of information available within UAE credit reports through the inclusion of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) account information from leading providers Tabby and Tamara, effective July 2026.

The enhancement reflects the continued evolution of the UAE's financial services landscape and the growing adoption of flexible consumer financing solutions.

By incorporating BNPL data into credit reports, Etihad Credit Bureau is broadening the scope of information available, enabling more informed credit decisions for existing borrowers, bringing new-to-credit customers into the credit ecosystem, and creating pathways for long-term financial empowerment.

The addition of BNPL account information will apply to both existing and new customers of Tabby and Tamara in the UAE and will include relevant historical transactions. This enhancement marks an important step towards providing a more comprehensive view of consumers' financial obligations, enabling lenders and authorised entities to conduct more robust risk assessments.

Commenting on the initiative, Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, said:

“At Etihad Credit Bureau, we remain committed to strengthening the UAE's credit reporting ecosystem by continuously enhancing the quality, depth, and relevance of the information available through our products and services. As financial services evolve and new forms of consumer financing gain wider adoption, it is important that credit reports provide a broad view of an individual's financial commitments.”

Hosam Arab, CEO and Co-founder of Tabby, said: "Responsible lending starts with a clear view of a person's finances, and we have always underwritten in real time to make credit more accessible. For the millions of customers who use Tabby responsibly, this means their track record can now contribute to their broader financial standing."

Sagar Shah, General Manager, UAE, Tamara, said:"As a fintech platform serving millions across the region, trust is at the core of everything we do at Tamara. This initiative reinforces our commitment by supporting greater transparency and creating more opportunities for people to participate in the financial system."

The initiative forms part of Etihad Credit Bureau's ongoing efforts to collaborate with financial institutions, micro-financing lenders, fintech companies, and other data providers to enhance the breadth, depth, and quality of information available through its products and services, supporting a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem in the UAE.