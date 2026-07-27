Tadweer Group engages over 15,000 Community members through responsible waste campaign

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has engaged more than 15,000 community members through its ongoing "Dispose It with Responsibility" campaign, reinforcing its commitment to promoting responsible waste management and supporting cleaner, more sustainable communities across Abu Dhabi.

Delivered in collaboration with Abu Dhabi City Municipality, the campaign combines direct community engagement with digital outreach to encourage residents and businesses to adopt responsible waste practices. Through practical guidance and face-to-face engagement, the initiative raises awareness of approved waste services, the correct disposal of green and bulky waste via TAMM, and the shared responsibility of maintaining clean, safe and accessible waste collection points.

Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Director of Communications and Awareness at Tadweer Group, said: “Responsible waste management depends on people understanding the role they can play in their communities.

By engaging directly with residents, families and businesses, we are making responsible waste practices clearer, more practical and easier to adopt. Reaching more than 15,000 community members marks an important milestone, and we will continue expanding the campaign to support lasting behavioural change across Abu Dhabi.”

As part of the campaign, Tadweer Group delivered a dedicated door-to-door pilot in Shakhbout City, where awareness teams and inspectors engaged more than 220 households through personalised guidance and community dialogue. The initiative provided residents with practical advice on using neighbourhood waste collection points correctly, while gathering valuable feedback to support continuous service improvement.

In Al Dhafra, field teams visited 250 commercial outlets, working directly with business owners and employees to promote responsible waste disposal practices and strengthen awareness of their role in maintaining cleaner commercial areas.

The campaign has also reached families and visitors through interactive awareness activities in parks and shopping centres, delivered with the support of Al Tawajud Al Baladi, Line Investments and Co-op. These community activations encourage practical, everyday actions like reducing waste, reusing materials where possible, and recycling correctly while increasing awareness of the waste services available across the emirate.

Building on the campaign’s success, Tadweer Group will continue expanding the initiative into additional residential and commercial communities through targeted field engagement, public activations and digital awareness programmes designed to foster long-term behavioural change.

The campaign forms part of Tadweer Group’s broader commitment to advancing environmental awareness and supporting Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy.

By encouraging residents, families, students and businesses to adopt responsible waste practices, Tadweer Group is advancing its mandate to divert 80% of municipal solid waste away from landfill by 2031 and create lasting environmental, social and economic value for future generations.