UAE President commends global humanitarian efforts of UAE Search and Rescue Team

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority’s UAE Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Team.

During the meeting, His Highness congratulated the team on successfully completing its third INSARAG External Reclassification, retaining its Heavy classification under the United Nations‑affiliated International Search and Rescue Advisory Group framework. He commended the achievement, saying it reflects the team's continued professionalism, operational excellence, and ability to respond effectively to all manner of emergencies and disasters.

His Highness said the team's achievement further strengthens the UAE's global standing in humanitarian action and reinforces its commitment to providing assistance to those affected by disasters and crises around the world. He added that the country's high level of preparedness has established it as a trusted international partner in humanitarian response and disaster management.

His Highness highlighted the team’s role as a model of excellence in capability and preparedness and expressed pride in their representation of the country on international platforms.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Zayed for Good Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, officials, citizens and guests.