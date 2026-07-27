SCI reports 5,935 new sponsorships in H1 2026

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- During the first half of the year, the Sponsorships and Orphan Care Department at the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) successfully recorded 5,935 new sponsorships , raising the total number of beneficiaries covered by its sponsorship programmes to 64,208 across several countries benefiting from the SCI's overseas projects.

The new achievement forms part of SCI's ongoing efforts to provide a dignified life for orphans and other vulnerable groups through its sponsorship initiatives.

Khalid Al Zarri, Head of the Sponsorships Department at SCI , stated that the continued increase in sponsorships reflects donors' confidence in SCI's programmes and their belief in the importance of orphan sponsorship as one of the most meaningful forms of sustainable giving, ensuring continuous care and support for children.