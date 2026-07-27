Irthi pioneers research to sustain, evolve Emirati crafts

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Strengthening its vision to make traditional Emirati crafts a heritage experience, Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (ICCC), the region’s first establishment to preserve and evolve indigenous crafts while empowering women artisans, unveiled its Research and Documentation efforts.

Within its Curation and Design department, the Research and Documentation wing has undertaken several innovative processes in material extraction, dyeing techniques and craft archiving, helping promote cultural sustainability.

Bringing a contemporary perspective to the Emirati craft experience, Irthi collaborated with material experts and researched innovative methods for textile extraction. Working with several native plants like the palm tree, the team has successfully created new textile fibres, weaving innovation and sustainability into traditional craft methods. These collaborations bring to light novel methodologies of contemporizing indigenous crafts while keeping them deeply rooted in tradition, making it a commendable effort to position Emirati crafts.

With innovation and sustainability at the core of Irthi’s research undertakings, the team also delved into sustainable dye-methods. After exploring various traditionally used, chemical-laden fabric dyes, the team curated a new range of dyes extracted from recycled food waste, offering safe and sustainable alternatives. These innovations now prove a boon to the health of women artisans while becoming a green resource that cares for the planet.

Speaking of Irthi’s initiatives, Ghaya Bin Mesmer, Head of Research and Documentation, shares: “The Research and Documentation wing at Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council’s strives to safeguard traditional crafts and ensure their long-term sustainability. Our work goes beyond preserving traditional knowledge to developing a deeper understanding of the materials, techniques, and cultural contexts that shape these crafts. It inclludes exploring new ways to adapt and advance them through research, innovation, and collaboration with artisans, researchers, and designers.

By continuously expanding this knowledge base, we aim to support the continuity of traditional crafts and strengthen their place within the evolving landscape of contemporary design and creative practice.”

Conserving Emirati crafts is Irthi’s core DNA, and the research team continuously pursues creative ways of transferring knowledge while adhering to its essence. The 3D scanning of weaving techniques, for instance, has been thoughtfully curated to teach these ancient crafts in a simple and visually appealing manner.

The 3D scans will remain a permanent resource in the Irthi archive, with more being added one weave at a time, making it an easily available tutorial for keen craft learners. The team has also conceptualised an illustrated journey of indigenous crafts with colourful diagrams and real photos dedicated to Emirati crafts. In a bid to transfer traditional craft knowledge and give it a permanent space in a rapidly evolving cultural environment, the documentation processes also recorded insights from native artisans, making it a focused effort to conserve Emirati crafts culture.

These initiatives are the first of their kind, spotlighting Emirati crafts and documenting centuries of crafts’ knowledge with tech-forward methods for easy reference and crafts’ practices.

After carrying the rich heritage with immense responsibility, the artisan community has found the right platform with Irthi’s documentation processes to record craft skills for posterity. By positioning craft makers in an honourable approach on international platforms, Irthi Research and Documentation efforts have enabled recognition for traditional crafts and women artisans beyond geographical boundaries.

Alongside research and documentation, Irthi is also committed to educating and upskilling artisans for contemporary crafts. The department has introduced the newly researched fabrics, dyes and weaving techniques to Emirati craft artisans, preparing them for sustainable and contemporary craft methods.

With the new materials and eco-friendly dyes, the artisans now have access to healthier resources and more sustainable threads while practising innovative weaving methods. Irthi has also documented the natural dye recipes in a book, ensuring permanence and convenient knowledge transfer for users.

At Irthi’s Research and Documentation wing, finding newer ways to highlight Emirati crafts culture is an ongoing passion. The team continues to research, educate and build lasting knowledge, bringing Emirati crafts to the forefront in contemporary times.