RUWAD approves funding for 3 new projects worth AED 1.577 million

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Project Finance Committee of the Sharjah Foundation to Support Pioneering Entrepreneurs (RUWAD), of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), held its third meeting in 2026, chaired by Hamad Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the SEDD.

Held at the SEDD’s headquarters, the Project Finance Committee reviewed the approved project funding balance for 2026 and a summary of funding decisions issued through the institution's direct funding program and indirect funding through banks.

Hamda Al Hammadi, a member of the Technical Committee for Project Financing, presented the list of projects that submitted funding requests and requested reconsideration of previous decisions issued regarding a group of projects, and the necessary decisions were made.

The committee approved funding for three new entrepreneurial projects with a total funding value of AED1.577 million. This included funding for an industrial project worth AED400,000, a project in the professional sector specialising in issuing quality, evaluation, and standards certificates worth AED177,000, and a third joint project between five entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector worth AED1 million.

The total number of projects that have received funding approvals from the committee during 2026 until the end of July is 7 projects, with a total funding value of AED3.2 million.