SCI aids 15,000 Bangladesh flood victims with 3,000 food baskets

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has provided emergency relief assistance to people affected by the floods in the People's Republic of Bangladesh by distributing 3,000 food baskets to 15,000 beneficiaries, as part of its humanitarian efforts to provide essential supplies to affected families and alleviate the impact of the natural disaster.

Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the Foreign Projects and Aid Sector at Sharjah Charity International (SCI), said the SCI carried out the distribution in several flood-affected areas, including Sylhet, Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Chhatak and Cox's Bazar, in coordination with its regional office to ensure the aid reached eligible beneficiaries in the areas most in need.

He added that the SCI’s support for those affected goes beyond the provision of emergency relief, extending to development programmes that help communities recover and rebuild. These include repairing damaged buildings and properties, implementing construction and community service projects such as building mosques, drilling wells, constructing schools, and providing income-generating projects, alongside other development initiatives that improve quality of life and promote long-term stability in those communities.