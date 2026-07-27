Mansour bin Zayed chairs inaugural meeting of ADAFSA's newly formed BoD

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired the inaugural meeting of the newly formed Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

During the meeting, the new Board, which is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed a number of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the sustainability of the agricultural sector and strengthening food security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the UAE's vision for sustainable development and innovation.

The Board reviewed the latest developments in the Agricultural Transformation Strategy, as well as initiatives to leverage artificial intelligence technologies to support the food security system and expand the adoption of smart agriculture.

It also examined programmes designed to empower farmers and improve the efficient use of natural resources, contributing to sustainable agricultural production and helping achieve Abu Dhabi's food security objectives.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to advancing a more efficient and sustainable agricultural and food system, fostering innovation, and strengthening partnerships with relevant stakeholders. These efforts support Abu Dhabi's vision of building a modern agricultural sector and a resilient food system capable of meeting future challenges.