RTA expands e-bike delivery service to 7 new areas across Dubai

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded the coverage of e-bike delivery service across the emirate by adding seven new areas, following the successful trial run launched last February in just four areas.

The newly covered areas comprise Al Twar 1, Al Twar 2, Al Qusais 1, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai Media City, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), and Dubai Marina. These join the four areas where the service was initially launched: Al Karama, Al Hamriya, Umm Hurair, and Al Mankhool.

The expansion of e-bike delivery services aligns with Dubai’s Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 and the First and Last-Mile Strategy, aiming to promote sustainability, reduce costs, and enhance and further develop services in line with global best practices and the approved roadmap governing all aspects of security and safety in delivery operations.

The expansion also follows the implementation of established measures governing delivery operations, licensing requirements, and operating mechanisms across key pillars, including governance; amendments to the regulatory framework governing quality and licensing for delivery service companies; operations; monitoring; and compliance.

The new service areas were selected according to specific criteria, including the availability of infrastructure and dedicated tracks, the nature of each area, proximity to retail outlets and restaurants, growing demand from businesses, and the number of soft mobility users in these locations.

The expansion is being implemented in partnership with key private-sector operators under agreements that define the operating mechanisms, requirements, and procedures necessary to ensure compliance and meet public safety standards.

The results recorded by RTA during the project's trial phase showed a customer satisfaction rate of approximately 99%, while satisfaction among delivery riders exceeded 90%. Regulatory solutions were also developed to address operational challenges in coordination with RTA’s partners.

RTA has established an integrated framework for the delivery sector to ensure effective governance across Dubai and enhance service standards, in response to the sector's growth in recent years, both in terms of rising demand and the increasing number of delivery bikes operating on the emirate's roads.