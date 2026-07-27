Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns settler attacks on villages in West Bank, burning of mosque in Tulkarm

ABU DHABI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against a number of villages in the occupied West Bank, most recently the burning of a mosque in the city of Tulkarm.

The Council considers this crime a flagrant violation of the sanctity of places of worship, a provocation of the sentiments of Muslims, and a dangerous escalation that fuels the cycle of violence and extremism and undermines prospects for peace and stability.

The Muslim Council of Elders warns of the growing settler attacks against Palestinian civilians, their property, and their places of worship. The Council calls for the perpetrators to be held accountable and urges the international community to fulfill its legal and humanitarian responsibilities by taking urgent measures to halt violations committed under the Israeli occupation, provide the necessary protection for civilians, and safeguard Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The Council also reiterates its firm position calling for serious efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, one that brings an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has continued for more than seven decades, and guarantees their legitimate right to establish an independent, sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital.