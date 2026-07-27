Beit Al Khair spends AED 122.5 million on its charitable projects during H1 2026

DUBAI, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Beit Al Khair Society announced that its total expenditure on charitable projects during the first half of 2026 reached AED 122,623,804, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen social solidarity and support underprivileged families and eligible beneficiaries across the UAE.

According to the Society's financial data, the expenditure was allocated as follows: AED 50,495,072 was disbursed through zakat programMEs, while AED 72,128,732 was allocated to charitable donation (sadaqah) projects.

This distribution reflects the diversity of the Society's charitable initiatives and their broad scope in addressing the needs of various eligible groups.

Beit Al Khair emphasised that these results demonstrate its continued commitment to enhancing its humanitarian programmes and expanding its social impact through rapid response to emergency cases, support for low-income families, and the provision of healthcare, educational, and food assistance to those in need, thereby reinforcing the values of solidarity and generosity within UAE society.