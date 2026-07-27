Saudi air defences intercept, destroy UAVs launched from Iraqi territory

RIYADH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Spokesperson of the Saudi Ministry of Defence Major General Turki Al-Malki stated today that Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed several UAVs over the past few hours that attempted to target oil facilities in Eastern Region and Riyadh.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Major General Al-Malki confirmed that the terrorist attempts originated from Iraqi territory and were carried out by Iranian-backed terrorist militias, affirming Saudi Arabia's inherent right to defend itself and its national assets, and emphasizing its sovereign right to respond at the appropriate time and place.