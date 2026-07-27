Lebanese President receives FNC Speaker

BEIRUT, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- President Joseph Aoun of the Lebanese Republic received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), today at Baabda Palace in Beirut.

At the beginning of the meeting, Saqr Ghobash conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to the Lebanese President and their wishes for the President's continued good health and success, and for the brotherly Lebanese people to enjoy lasting security, stability, and prosperity.

For his part, President Aoun asked Ghobash to convey his greetings and appreciation to the UAE leaders. He also expressed his wishes for the UAE and its people to enjoy continued progress, prosperity, enduring security and peace, and protection from all harm.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Lebanese Republic, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves their shared interests and fulfills the aspirations of both countries and their peoples.

President Aoun also reiterated Lebanon's condemnation of the Iranian attacks against the United Arab Emirates, stressing that the continuation of such attacks threatens the security and stability of the Gulf states and the region as a whole.

The Lebanese President also welcomed the UAE's decision to allow its citizens to travel to the Lebanese Republic, describing the move as a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the two countries and their peoples, and one that would contribute to strengthening cooperation and openness between them.