Alef Group, AUS sign four-year scholarship agreement to support future leaders

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Group, a premier real estate developer in Sharjah, and American University of Sharjah (AUS) have signed a four-year scholarship agreement to fund undergraduate scholarships, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing educational access and strengthening Sharjah’s position as a leading hub for higher education and research.

Under the agreement, Alef Group will fund full-time undergraduate scholarships over a four-year period, starting from Fall 2026. The program is designed to support academically qualified students demonstrating financial need and/or exceptional academic performance, with scholarships covering tuition and lab fees through a dedicated university-administered fund.

The scholarships will be awarded to students across four different academic colleges/school at AUS, with 50 percent of the scholarships allocated to Emirati nationals, reflecting a shared priority to strengthen national talent development and expand pathways to academic excellence.

The agreement builds on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties in November 2025, translating that strategic framework into a tangible, multi-year initiative focused on long-term impact.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said: “At Alef Group, we believe that sustainable development begins with investing in people. This scholarship program reflects our long-term commitment to nurturing talent, expanding access to opportunity and supporting academic excellence across disciplines. By enabling high-potential students—including Emirati nationals—to pursue their education at AUS, we are contributing to the development of a skilled generation that will help shape the future of Sharjah and the wider UAE.”

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, said: “Expanding access to an AUS education requires sustained partnerships with organizations that recognize the long-term value of investing in human potential. This agreement with Alef Group will create meaningful opportunities for qualified students to pursue academic excellence at AUS, while supporting the development of Emirati talent and contributing to Sharjah’s vision for a knowledge-driven, future-ready society. It is a strong example of how universities and industry can work together to create pathways for the next generation of leaders.”

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to act in good faith and collaborate for the success of the initiative, in alignment with Sharjah’s broader vision for sustainable socio-economic growth and educational advancement.