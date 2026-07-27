SPL launches ‘Beyond the Book’ summer camp

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has announced the launch of its Summer Camp 2026, taking place from August 3 to 6 under the theme ‘Beyond the Book’, as part of a wider seasonal programme titled ‘The Book: A Journey That Begins and Never Ends with the Pages’.

The camp will welcome children and youth aged 6 to 18 at SPL branches in Sharjah, Al Dhaid, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Wadi Al Helo, and Dibba Al Hisn. Running daily until 1:00 PM, the programme combines reading, writing, drawing, design, and oral and visual expression through a series of interactive workshops and creative activities.

Participants will follow the journey of an idea as it becomes a book, starting with observation, imagination, and oral storytelling, and moving through early symbols and drawings once used to express ideas. The programme then covers story development, cover design, and the stages of printing and publishing.

The camp aims to nurture imagination, storytelling, and communication skills while introducing participants to the book-making process. It also encourages creative thinking and innovation, inspiring children and youth to turn their ideas into small storytelling projects to share and showcase.

Activities are tailored to different age groups across SPL branches. Sharjah, Kalba, and Wadi Al Helo libraries will host children aged 6–13, while Al Dhaid, Khorfakkan, and Dibba Al Hisn libraries will welcome teenagers and young adults aged 14–18.

Commenting on the programme, Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said: “The Summer Camp strengthens our role in connecting younger generations with knowledge. The school break offers valuable time to develop skills and talents, and through the camp, we provide a safe space for children and youth to explore, learn, and collaborate. This experience reinforces the library’s role as a centre for creativity and knowledge that helps shape future generations.”

At SPL’s main branch, children turn everyday moments into story ideas, build story maps, create characters, and use colour to convey meaning. They also learn the basics of book production—paper and page formats—before designing a cover and producing a short illustrated story.

Sharjah Public Libraries will continue this creative journey with its 2026 Winter Camp, themed ‘Beyond the Book’, scheduled for December 7 to 10. The programme will focus on how literary works are transformed into theatrical, artistic, and visual productions, encouraging children and youth to create projects inspired by books and stories.