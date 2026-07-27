FIA President meets with Hungarian PM, Czech President at hungarian grand prix

BUDAPEST, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, met yesterday with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar during the FIA Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, strengthening the ongoing cooperation between the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Government of Hungary.

Held at the iconic Hungaroring, the meeting provided an opportunity to reflect on the continued success of the Hungarian Grand Prix, as the circuit celebrated 40 years since it first hosted an FIA Formula One World Championship round.

The event attracts hundreds of thousands of fans every year, making the growth of global motorsport and tourism key topics of the meeting, with Prime Minister Magyar and President Ben Sulayem sharing views on the important role major sporting events play in promoting innovation, attracting investment and showcasing national excellence on the global stage.

FIA President Ben Sulayem recognised the strength of collaboration across motorsport and mobility in Hungary, celebrating the vital work in these spaces of FIA Member Clubs Magyar Nemzeti Autósport Szövetség and Magyar Mobilitási és Autóklub.

Alongside motorsport, discussions focused on the FIA's work in mobility, including efforts to improve road safety and support policymakers through data-driven tools and research.

President Ben Sulayem highlighted the FIA's commitment to working with governments and stakeholders worldwide to deliver safer, more affordable and more accessible mobility for all road users, including support of Hungary’s Vision Zero principle that aims to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2050.

The FIA President also reunited with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel, who was in attendance at the race pursuing his passion for photography. The two leaders spoke about their shared passion for motorsport having recently met in Prague and at Le Mans.

Speaking following the meetings, FIA President said: "The Hungarian Grand Prix is an iconic race in the Championship’s annual calendar and I look forward to continuing our collaboration and strengthening our partnership with Prime Minister Péter Magyar and the Government of Hungary to grow motorsport participation in the years ahead”.

"Motorsport brings together innovation, competition and national pride, and together with Magyar Nemzeti Autósport Szövetség and President Zoltán Szujó, we are committed to increasing motorsport accessibility and continuing the delivery of world-class sporting events in Hungary and across the region.”