Sharjah extends 'Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026' until 15 September

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), in collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), has extended the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2026 campaign until Tuesday, 15th September, giving residents and visitors more time to benefit from promotional offers, entertainment and prize draws.

The extension supports Sharjah's efforts to enhance visitor experiences and reinforce its position as a leading family and tourism destination.

Participating shopping centres, including City Centre Al Zahia, Oasis Mall, Mega Mall, Al Suyoh Mall, Sahara Centre, Sharjah Central Mall, Kalba Mall, Al Rahmania Mall and 06 Mall, are hosting entertainment programmes featuring children's workshops, appearances by the campaign mascot Shamsa and Shamsa Mobile Store pop-ups offering interactive experiences and exclusive promotions.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, said the extension reflects the authority's commitment to strengthening Sharjah's position as a year-round family destination by combining tourism, retail, hospitality and entertainment.

He said, “Through our continued collaboration with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and our public and private sector partners, we are expanding visitor experiences, stimulating tourism and commercial activity, and reinforcing the emirate's competitiveness as a diverse and sustainable tourism destination.”

He added that this year's campaign offers a comprehensive programme of retail promotions, hospitality packages, tourism offers, family activities and prize draws designed to encourage longer stays, increase visitor spending and showcase Sharjah's unique blend of tourism, culture, leisure and entertainment.

The campaign offers shoppers the chance to win more than 700 prizes, including five digital prize draws held in four phases until the campaign concludes. A total of 51 major prizes will be awarded, including a car provided by Al Ghandi Auto, 30 gold bars weighing 10 grams each, shopping vouchers and other prizes from participating shopping centres.

Customers can enter the draws by shopping at participating malls and stores or by booking stays at participating hotels through offers available on the Sharjah Summer Promotions website. The final draw will be held at 06 Mall on 15th September.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the extension reflects the strong partnership between SCCI and SCTDA in delivering an integrated summer programme that supports sustainable growth in Sharjah's retail and commercial sectors.

He said the initiative enhances the competitiveness of shopping centres, boosts consumer confidence and creates greater economic value for businesses. He added that the campaign combines retail offers with family entertainment and digital prize draws, while the Shamsa mascot strengthens community engagement and enriches the visitor experience.

The campaign brings together hotels, shopping centres, retailers, restaurants, cafés, tour operators and entertainment destinations across the emirate, supporting tourism and commercial activity while reinforcing Sharjah's position as a leading year-round destination for families and visitors.