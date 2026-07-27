Sharjah Chamber concludes 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival

SHARJAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The 10th Al Dhaid Date Festival, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at Expo Al Dhaid, concluded after four days, attracting more than 35,000 visitors, a 15 percent increase compared to last year, and generating more than AED2.5 million in sales.

Marking a decade since its launch, the festival honoured 130 winners across its competition categories during the closing ceremony. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, recognised the winners and strategic partners, praising the efforts of the organising committees and participating entities.

The event brought together leading palm farmers, date producers, home-based businesses, government entities, agricultural companies and specialised date palm nurseries showcasing advanced technologies and sustainable agricultural solutions. This year's edition also featured an expanded exhibition area and a larger number of exhibitors.

The festival welcomed ministers, senior government officials and representatives of federal and local entities, while attracting strong media coverage and interest from content creators and social media influencers.

A key highlight was the presentation of the National Food Factory project, developed by SCCI to strengthen food security and add value to agricultural produce. Located in Hamda, Mleiha, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes once operational and attracted significant interest from visitors and industry stakeholders.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the festival has evolved into a strategic platform that enhances competitiveness across the agricultural sector by encouraging farmers to improve product quality and adopt innovation.

He added that SCCI's vision extends beyond agricultural production to integrating farming with food manufacturing, marketing and agricultural value chains, further strengthening Sharjah's sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, said the festival has become an important platform for preserving the UAE's agricultural heritage while promoting knowledge, innovation and sustainable sector development.

Mohammed Musabeh Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, said this year's edition saw extensive participation by agricultural companies and productive families, reinforcing the festival's status as a leading platform for palm owners, farmers and date enthusiasts across the UAE.

The festival featured competitions over four days, including contests for Khneizi, Al-Khalas and Shishi dates, the Best Local Lemon, Red Fig, home-grown date harvests for women, General and Special Dhaid Elite Dates, and the Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty competition for children.

Visitors also attended advisory workshops and expert seminars on modern farming techniques, palm tree care, sustainable agriculture and technologies to improve the productivity and quality of locally grown produce.

The festival combined agricultural knowledge, heritage, retail and family entertainment, offering visitors the opportunity to explore premium local dates and fruits, discover the latest agricultural innovations and experience activities celebrating the enduring significance of the date palm in the UAE's national identity.