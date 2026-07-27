GCC Secretary-General condemns attacks targeting Saudi Arabia by drones

RIYADH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condemnation and denunciation of the attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by drones launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, underscoring that these assaults represent a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.