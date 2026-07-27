Nvidia launches Open Secure AI Alliance to strengthen AI security with 40 major companies

WASHINGTON, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- US technology company Nvidia has launched a global technology alliance, the Open Secure AI Alliance, bringing together around 40 leading companies, including Microsoft, Dell, CrowdStrike, SpaceX and Hugging Face, to identify and address vulnerabilities and strengthen the security of artificial intelligence systems, particularly open and autonomous models.

According to a company statement, Nvidia simultaneously released an open-source software tool on GitHub to enable developers to monitor the behaviour of AI agents and reduce unexpected commands.

The move follows a previous security incident involving OpenAI models that targeted the Hugging Face platform, accelerating the need to develop more advanced AI security measures.