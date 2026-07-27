Muslim World League condemns attacks against Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH, 27th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) strongly condemned the attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia carried out by drones launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, commending the high level of efficiency in intercepting the drones and thwarting the attack.

In a statement, the MWL General Secretariat said that Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, renewed his condemnation of these aggressive attacks, describing them as violations of all religious values, as well as international humanitarian law and norms.

On behalf of the League's councils, bodies and global assemblies, and the Muslim peoples represented under its umbrella, Al-Issa reaffirmed full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to deter aggressors and safeguard its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.