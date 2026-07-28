BEIJING, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Moonshot AI has made its Kimi K3 model available for public download, expanding its reach and influence in the global open software community.

The Beijing-based company on Monday released the model’s weights, which are used to steer artificial intelligence systems toward answers. That will enable developers to download, tweak and host the technology freely in a move to broaden the user base of Moonshot’s AI.

Founder Yang Zhilin has said he wants to win users by focusing on openness and greater availability than competing US proprietary systems.

Kimi K3’s initial announcement and benchmark performance triggered a selloff in AI-related stocks this month, as it demonstrated Chinese-made models are closing the gap on American leaders OpenAI and Anthropic PBC.

Moonshot developed K3 with 2.8 trillion parameters — a rough measure of AI complexity — making it the world’s largest open-weight model.K3 also features a 1-million-token context window, enabling it to process massive documents or codebases in a single prompt.

While raw model weights offer little human-readable insight on their own, Moonshot is set to reveal further details on its architecture, training, and evaluation benchmarks in an upcoming technical report.