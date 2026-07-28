Profits of China's electronics industry up 96.9% in H1

BEIJING, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- China's electronics industry posted a 96.9 percent year-on-year increase in profits in the first half (H1) of 2026, contributing 8.5 percentage points to the overall profit growth of major industrial firms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

Driven by the wide adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and growing demand for computing power, profits of computer manufacturing and computer peripheral equipment manufacturing (including mice, keyboards and monitors) surged 689.3 percent and 305.8 percent from a year earlier, respectively.

Within electronic device manufacturing, profits of integrated circuit manufacturing soared 2,579.5 percent, while those of discrete semiconductor device manufacturing, such as transistors and diodes, increased 31.2 percent.

In the electronic components sector, profits of specialised electronic materials manufacturing rose 209.7 percent, whereas those of electronic circuit manufacturing recorded an increase of 26.9 percent.