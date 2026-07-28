Gold slips as firm dollar weighs; focus turns to Fed meeting

WORLD CAPITALS, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices fell on Tuesday, pressured by a stronger dollar, while markets ‌looked to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision for clues on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to $4,045.89 per ounce by 0448 GMT after rising as much as 1 percent ​on Monday. US gold futures for August delivery lost 0.8 percent to $4,046.20.

Spot silver fell 2 percent to $57.23 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9 percent to $1,605.93 and palladium slid 1.6 percent ​to $1,270.97.