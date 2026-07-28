Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority opens registration for 5th season of 'Al Mankous'

ABU DHABI, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority has officially opened registration for the fifth season of "Al Mankous", its premier television programme dedicated to preserving and celebrating one of the most distinguished vocal arts within the Nabati poetry tradition.

Applications will be accepted from 28th July through 27th August, as the authority continues its efforts to safeguard intangible cultural heritage and keep it alive across generations.

The programme aims to discover exceptional vocal talents in the performance of Al Mankous melody and provide them with the opportunity to compete on a dedicated television platform celebrating this unique heritage art form. It also seeks to deepen younger generations' connection to their cultural identity, continue the legacy of their forebears, instill pride in the nation's heritage, and ensure its transmission to future generations.

Prospective participants must register through the programme's official website, www.almankous.ae, and complete the online application form. Applicants must be between 18 and 50 years of age and are required to submit a video clip of 30 seconds to one minute featuring a clear performance of the Al Mankous melody, free of any audio effects.

Al Mankous is the first television programme of its kind dedicated exclusively to Al Mankous melody. Produced by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, it forms part of the authority's broader mission to promote and preserve Emirati folk heritage, raise public awareness of its significance, and anchor its role in sustaining national identity.

The fourth season witnessed fierce competition among 18 contestants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, with Rashed Al Jumayyan Al Marri of Saudi Arabia ultimately being crowned “Faris Al Mankous” (Knight of Al Mankous). Hamad bin Mugheitha Al Hajri of Saudi Arabia finished second, followed by Dheeb Saleh Al Marri of Saudi Arabia in third, Saeed Ali Al Marri of Qatar in fourth, Sayyad Mohammed Al Yami of Saudi Arabia in fifth, and Abdulhadi Al Humaydan Al Marri of Saudi Arabia in sixth place.

Through its fifth season, Al Mankous continues to fulfil its cultural mission, championing the authentic Al Mankous melody, strengthening connections between pioneering performers and younger generations, preserving this treasured cultural tradition, showcasing the distinctive performance techniques of the art form, and highlighting its most prominent figures across the Gulf region.

Across its four seasons, 72 contestants have competed for the title of “Faris Al Mankous”, with the programme playing a significant role in discovering and nurturing emerging Gulf talent in this traditional art form.

Previous champions include Mohammed Hussein Al Rashdi of the Sultanate of Oman, who claimed the title in the third season; Abdullah Fahad Al Sakhab¬ra of Saudi Arabia, winner of the second season, and Hamdan Al Mansouri of the UAE, who was crowned champion of the inaugural season.