Korea’s foreign tourist arrivals top 10 million in H1

SEOUL, 28th July, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea welcomed nearly 2 million foreign tourists in June, bringing the total number of international tourist arrivals in the first half of 2026 to more than 10 million, government data showed on Tuesday.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, 1.99 million foreign tourists visited the country in June, up 23.1 percent from a year earlier. That brought the first-half total to 10.71 million, up 21.3 percent from the same period last year.

China remained the largest source of visitors in June with 650,000 arrivals and posted the fastest year-on-year growth. Japan followed with 350,000 visitors, while Taiwan accounted for 220,000.